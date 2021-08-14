Salah inspires Liverpool to impressive win over Norwich

Liverpool were 3-0 winners away to promoted Norwich thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah on the opening day of the season.

Virgil van Dijk was restored to the Reds defence for the first time since his cruciate knee ligament injury derailed Liverpool's title defence last October.

The Dutchman looked like his old self as he strolled through the 90 minutes and Jurgen Klopp's men needed just a few moments of attacking inspiration to see off the Canaries.

Jota pounced to fire through the legs of Tim Krul on 26 minutes before making way for Firmino on the hour mark.

The Brazilian took just five minutes to double Liverpool's lead from Salah's unselfish cross before the Egyptian blasted home to score on the opening day for the fifth consecutive season.

Agence France-Presse