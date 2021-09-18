Royal AM thrash Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat against Royal AM at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chiefs were looking to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat and brought goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and Njabulo Ngcobo into the starting line-up.

The away side got off to a fast start and almost took an early lead as Victor Letsoalo hit the upright with a driving effort.

Chiefs then looked to stamp their authority on the game as Khama Billiat got on the end of a Sifso Hlanti cross, but he dragged his effort wide.

Cole Alexander was next to come close as his lobbed effort flew just wide midway through the first half.

Amakhosi were then punished for their wastefulness as Letsoalo headed past Peterson at the back post to give the away side the break before

Chiefs continued to drive forward at the start of the second half, but Alexander and Keagan Dolly couldn’t find the target with their shots from range.

The away side, however, doubled their lead as Letsoalo completed a double with a well-taken free kick that left Peterson flat-footed.

Chiefs hit back quickly as a deflected free kick with 74 minutes gone from Hlanti brought them back into the game.

Things though, quickly went pear shaped again for the Glamour Boys as AM restored their two-goal cushion after debutant Sibusiso Mabiliso deflected the ball past Peterson’s near post and into the Chiefs goal.

The newly promoted side then put the icing on the cake as Mfundo Thikazi put in a fourth in the closing stages to hand Chiefs a heavy defeat.