Ramoreboli: We play to each and every player's strength

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Morena Ramoreboli was satisfied with his side's performance, despite plying out to a goalless draw against Zambia in their final Group A match in the Cosafa Cup.

South Africa had already advanced to the semi-final stage of their competition just 24 hours earlier after they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Lesotho at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Bafana will now take on Mozambique in the semi-finals at the same venue on Friday for a place in the Cosafa Cup final.

"I think we started very slow, but it's understandable, according to plan we knew that they will come at us the first 15 minutes. We had to try and be disciplined the first 15 minutes," Ramoreboli told SuperSport TV after the game.

"Then we started to play from there. Yes, it was a game that, I believe personally the boys managed it very well, we knew that they will come at us but we had to be very organised, know which moments of the match we had to add numbers in attack and where we need to overload in our defensive blocks. I think we did it very well.

“It's [the aim] to play to their strengths, the type of players you have will tell you what type of system or football you have to play, we have such players allowing us to play in such a way we are playing and they are also enjoying it because it's within their strengths.

"So I think we also tried to do our analysis and make sure that we play to each and every player's strength, that is why you see the likes of [Yusuf] Maart, in his team [Sekhukhune United] is doing very well, coming here we have to give him the very same confidence he's getting from his club, making sure that he enjoys playing and for now, honestly speaking, he's done very well."