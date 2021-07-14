Ramoreboli: The boys adapted so well

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Morena Ramoreboli felt the new players adapted well with the squad and his game plan following their victory over Lesotho on Tuesday.

South Africa advanced to the Cosafa Cup semi-finals following their comfortable 4-0 victory over Lesotho at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Although Bafana already secured their progression to the last four and securing three consecutive wins in a row, they still have one game remaining in Group A against Zambia on Wednesday.

"What was important was for us to understand how we are going to integrate those that are coming in with those that have been here and secondly, make sure that you pick the right moment who to play and how," Ramoreboli told SuperSport TV.

"I think we managed to get it right. Looking at how played in the first 45 minutes and one would expect that the game would drop automatically in the second half because of the changes we made.

"We brought in Lebo (Maboe) who has not been playing with the rest of the group. We brought Konqobe in the middle. You look upfront, we had to rest Letsaolo because we felt it was his first match, we needed to give him some rest.

"The boys adapted so well. We had a good game plan and it was important for us to get a positive victory to give them the positive spirit."