Ralani honoured to reach 100 club in CT City’s season opener

Cape Town City's Bradley "Surprise" Ralani, in an exclusive interview with FourFourTwoZA writer Byron Lukas, says it’s an honour to enter the Citizens’ 100 club with the winger set to reach the landmark when they face off against SuperSport United in their DStv Premiership opener.

The City forward has proved to be one of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most exciting wingers to watch since he first graced Mzansi with his flamboyant style of play.

The 33-year-old Kimberley born forward will now play his 100th game for the Citizens when they kick off their season against a SuperSport at the iconic Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the encounter exclusivley to FourFourTwoZA, Ralani indicated that it's an honour to be part of a group of players that have already reached this milestone.

“I can still remember it also vividly and till today I can't stop but think about the chance I had to score on Debut against Platinum Stars, nevertheless it had been a great journey for me personally and my stats can back that up even though I feel like it could’ve been more amazing if it came with some accolades for the club.

“It's of great honour really to reach that and I’m grateful to the Chairman firstly for trusting me and seeing me capable to represent this great club thanks to all the players, coaches, sponsors, staff and everyone within the club as well for making all this possible, I’m grateful. “

The midfielder with the "magic feet” also becomes the seventh player to be inducted in Cape Town City's 100's club, after players like Taariq Fielies, Craig Martin and the club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize also achieved 100 caps since the club formed back in 2016. The team from the Mother City finished seventh last season and had already brought in a new manager in the form of Eric Tinkler who returned to Cape Town for a second time. Tinkler already kicked off his tenure on a good note, after beating former City boss Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu team 2-1 in an MTN8 quarterfinal clash last Sunday.

The forward added that City are focused on getting the season off to a good start with the new coach in charge.

"New Season new coach and everyone is still on the same boat, which is great for the club, my personal goal is to play as many games as I can and also to help the team collect some honours,” Rhulani added.

"One big positive from the last season I’d like us to enter the new season with is the number of goals we scored, if we can still manage that and work on our defence, I believe we can have a great season altogether.

“Our first league game is not to lose that’s not how we want to kickstart our season, it has never happened and best believe we ain't gonna let it happen now either,” Ralani concluded.