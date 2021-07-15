PUMA unveils Faster Football Ultra 1.3 Unisex and women specific boots

PUMA has invited the world to join the Faster Football movement with the unveiling of the next generation ULTRA 1.3. For the first time, PUMA will offer both a Unisex and Women-specific fit for its trailblazing new speed boot.

The launch marks a huge step for PUMA and the football world as PUMA shows its commitment to pushing the game forward and further supporting Women’s football.

Faster Football is a movement. A movement to do things different and embrace change. The aim is to speed up the game with innovative products, hero PUMA’s leaders, support young players and break down barriers.

“Faster Football is about driving positive change in football, faster. The new ULTRA is a huge leap forward and is filled with an abundance of innovative new technology. By offering a Unisex and Women-specific fit for the ULTRA, we want to cater to all our athletes, “said Matthias Bäumer, General Manager BU Teamsport. “We will continue to offer a Women-specific fit, along with our Unisex fit, giving our athletes the tools to perform at their highest level. We understand the needs are different when it comes to fit for male and female athletes therefore, we want to take progressive action to satisfy these differences.”

The ULTRA 1.3 has been crafted to See Them Later, designed to light up the game with explosive straight-line speed. To be worn by some of the world’s best players, including Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Sergio Agüero, Nikita Parris and Eugénie Le Sommer, the UTLRA 1.3 is engineered to deliver the game’s fastest football boot.

Both ULTRA editions feature a re-engineered lightweight MATRYXEVO woven upper featuring technical Carbon yarns and transparent Mono yarns. The new upper combines with a brand new SPEEDCAGE to create multilayered support for rapid movement. The upper features cut-out transparent windows in the mid foot to further reduce weight making the ULTRA 1.3 even lighter than the ULTRA 1.2.

Additional upgrades to the ULTRA include a GripControl Pro skin that now coats the entire upper – providing a texture for decisive command over the ball. The ULTRA Unisex features an ultra-fast lightweight PEBA SpeedUnit outsole infused with running spike DNA for lightning-fast acceleration and the Women-specific ULTRA features a customized PEBA soleplate with conical studs.

With a mission to drive the game forward, PUMA has developed the new ULTRA 1.3 with two bespoke performance fits that tailor to different foot shapes based on research, data and player feedback.

Research into the anatomy of the male and female foot, combined with cross comparison fit testing, formed the basis to develop our Women-specific ULTRA said Lilly Cocks, Senior Developer Teamsport Footwear. The Women’s-edition features a regular to narrow silhouette shape, a lower instep, reduced midfoot volume and conical studs. By removing more volume from the upper we have created a boot that is more tailored to the anatomical shape of the female foot.”

See Them Later with the PUMA ULTRA 1.3 Unisex and Women’s football boot, launching as part of the Faster Football pack. The Unisex edition will be available in SA from July 29th at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, Totalsports and selected retailers for R3599.