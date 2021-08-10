PUMA unveils 2021/22 Mamelodi Sundowns kit

PUMA has unveiled the new Mamelodi Sundowns Home & Away players kits in the club’s colours of yellow, green and blue, with each shirt featuring a unique traditional hand-printed treatment inspired by African art and fashion.

“Sundowns are known as Bafana Ba style, as they always lead the way in pushing both the football and style culture,” said Brett Bellinger, Marketing Director PUMA South Africa. “We believe the striking new kit will ensure Masandawana remain the envy of many fans and provide a strong statement about Mamelodi Sundowns FC African roots, aspirations and achievements across both South Africa and the continent. The playing kit features the latest PUMA tech as seen on the recently launched Manchester City and AC Milan kits and is made from 100% recycled polyester to ensure PUMA’s continued focus on sustainability follows into football kit development.”

(Image credit: Mamelodi Sundowns)

The new Mamelodi Sundowns players jersey has advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology to keep players dry and comfortable. The Mamelodi Sundowns crest appears on the left chest with the PUMA logo on the right as well as on the sleeves. There is a contrasted bonded cuff on both sleeves with Sundowns wording on the backneck. The v-neck jersey utilizes bonded finishing and stretch tape for extra comfort. The raglan sleeve construction has a mesh shoulder panel for additional breathability, with a jacquard body map on the back of the jersey for additional ventilation.

(Image credit: Mamelodi Sundowns)

“ We are excited to reveal the newest kit for the 2021/2022 season. This unique football jersey pays homage to the natural greatness that is found across the African continent. Looking at the individual elements on the design, they depict the rivers, deserts and mountain ranges found all the way from the North right through to the South. Our supporters can expect to wear a trendy jersey that stands out amongst the crowd and is a proud statement of African excellence. The launch of this unique shirt marks the 5th year anniversary of Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League victory; it represents the clubs ambitions to become the best Football Club on the continent and share our African artistry with the world,” said Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Alex Shakoane.

(Image credit: Mamelodi Sundowns)

PUMA and Mamelodi Sundowns first joined forces in July 2016, with PUMA having licensing rights to develop technical kits, replica and fanwear. The club continues to dominate South African football with 11 Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles to their name as well as the prestigious CAF Champions League.

The Home and Away replica jerseys are proudly made in South Africa and will be available from 1 September 2021 at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, Totalsports, The Cross Trainer, Studio 88, Sportsmans Warehouse and selected retailers for R999 each. The Home replica jerseys are also available for women (R899) and children (R799).