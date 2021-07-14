PUMA unveil new Man City Home kit

PUMA has today unveiled the new Manchester City Home kit inspired by the iconic 93:20 goal from the incredible 2011/12 season that provided one of the greatest moments in Premier League and Manchester City history.

The memory of the legendary 93:20 season echoes through the new Home kit as a striking all-over repeated graphic of a digital clock paying tribute to the remarkable generation of players and the last-minute strike that sealed the league in a way no football fan could have predicted. The Home jersey is complemented by sky blue shorts and hooped socks to complete the look.

For Manchester City the 2011/12 season was a thriller, it started with an array of exciting signings and ended with 93:20 - a momentous goal that secured the club’s first Premier League title, marking the climax of the league’s most remarkable season and the beginning of a new era for Manchester City. Since this historic moment, City have gone on to win the Premier League title five times in the last ten seasons.

“Witnessing that moment is something I will never forget. When the goal went in, we knew we had just seen greatness, something special”, said Micah Richards, Manchester City legend. “The league was hanging in the balance and then to secure it in the final minute, in that fashion, I don’t think will ever be replicated. The new kit is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest moments in City’s history”.

The new Manchester City Home jersey combines 100% recycled polyester with advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology to ensure uncompromising fit and mobility, keeping the athlete dry and comfortable. The jersey integrates an Ultra-light jacquard structure into the back of the jersey to enhance breathability during intense performance.

The new Manchester City Home kit will be available from July 14 at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, The Cross Trainer, Studio 88, Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse and at select retailers for R1099.

Additionally, the Manchester City prematch collection is available from July 14 and consists of the prematch jersey, prematch jacket and prematch pant. For the first time Manchester City’s prematch collection utilizes PUMA and First Mile’s recycling initiative by turning plastic waste into products.

First Mile is a people-focused network that strengthens micro-economies, working with waste collection communities in Taiwan, Haiti and Honduras by collecting plastic waste and creating jobs and reducing environmental waste. This year’s collection is made from at least 84% post-consumer plastic collected in Taiwan.