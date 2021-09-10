PUMA unveil first drop of Mamelodi Sundowns fanwear

Global sports company PUMA has unveiled the new range of Mamelodi Sundowns fanwear which includes a Tracksuit, Training Jacket, Backpack, Beanie and Cap.

All fanwear will be available from 10 September 2021 at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, while a selection of the items will be available at The Cross Trainer and selected retailers. Keep an eye on @pumasouthafrica for additional fanwear drops through the year.

Pricing: MSFC ftblPLAY Tracksuit (R1599), MSFC LIGA Training Jacket (R1299), MSFC teamGOAL 23 Backpack (R499), MSFC Bronx Beanie (R349) and MSFC BB Cap 50 (R349).

The unveiling of the fanwear follows shortly after the launch of the new Home & Away replica jerseys which are available at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, Totalsports, The Cross Trainer, Studio 88, Sportsmans Warehouse and selected retailers for R999 each. The Home replica jerseys are also available for women (R899) and children (R799).

The PUMA Atterbury Value Mart store will also offer a special treat for fans, the opportunity to get their new Home or Away replica shirt custom branded at no extra cost on Saturday 11 September between 10am and 4pm or on Sunday 12 September between 10am and 2pm.

PUMA and Mamelodi Sundowns first joined forces in July 2016, with PUMA having licensing rights to develop technical kits, replica and fanwear. The club continues to dominate South African football with 11 Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles to their name as well as a CAF Champions League.