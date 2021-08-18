PUMA challenges convention with Manchester City's bold new third kit

Global sports company PUMA has today unveiled the Manchester City Third kit for the 2021/22 season. The bold new progressive jersey takes traditional design and rewrites the rules to push the boundaries of football kit design.

As part of PUMA’s Faster Football movement, the brand aims to challenge convention, innovate, and bring fresh products to football. The 2021/22 Manchester City Third kit creates a new expression of the club’s identity on the front of the jersey by reimagining the traditional football kit in a brand-new approach merging football and streetwear culture.

The navy blue jersey with light blue detailing features an innovative use of the club’s crest as a tonal repeat graphic embossed into the fabric. This creates a striking and unique effect, with the crest also appearing on the back of the jersey beneath the collar. The most eye-catching feature of the jersey is the placement at the heart, of the club’s name ‘MAN CITY’, emblazed across the front of the jersey in the club’s bespoke font, with the PUMA cat centrally positioned to add balance to the visionary design.

“I wanted something different, and we definitely got that, I really like the design because the badge may change over time, but the name will live on forever”, said Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho.

The new Manchester City Third jersey combines 100% recycled polyester with advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology to ensure uncompromising fit and mobility, keeping athletes dry and comfortable. The jersey integrates an ultra-light jacquard structure into the back of the jersey to enhance breathability during intense performance. PUMA has also utilized an innovative Dope Dye manufacturing process to drastically reduce the amount of water and dye used during production, to further their goals of creating more sustainable products.

Driven by PUMA’s brand DNA to be brave, the new design defies convention, taking inspiration from other sports and key streetwear and fashion trends.

“Our aim was to challenge traditional football jersey design. We wanted to look at the Manchester City Third kit through a new lens and push the boundaries as far as possible. It is easy to play safe, but we want to change perceptions of a conventional football jersey”, said Carl Tuffley, Senior Head of Design Teamsport. “The Third kit presented an opportunity to be bold, so we wanted to reenergize these jerseys and take a new direction.”

The new Manchester City Third kit was launched, along with 9 other European clubs’ kits in a special digital launch event ‘The Show’ streamed on PUMA’s YouTube channel at 19:00pm (CEST) on the 18th of August.

‘The Show’ was presented by renowned football journalist Kelly Somers, giving fans exclusive access to the reveal of 10 of PUMA’s new Third kits and the opportunity to win their clubs jerseys. ‘The Show’ also featured special appearances from the club’s star players including Manchester City players Fernandinho and Esme Morgan, along with numerous other European star players.

Rewrite the rules with the Manchester City Third kit available exclusively from 19:30pm CEST on August 18th at PUMA.com and mancity.com/shop. The new kit will then be available on global release in PUMA stores, Etihad Stadium Store and leading retailers worldwide from the 19th of August at 9:00am CEST.