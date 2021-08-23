PSL wrap: Sundowns win as Pirates, Chiefs draw

Mamelodi Sundowns began their campaign with a win over AmaZulu, while Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs settled for a draw in their respective DStv Premiership matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns got their title defence off to a winning start after claiming a narrow 1-0 victory over AmaZulu in their opening DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane through a goal from Themba Zwane.

Saturday, 21 August 2021:

Orlando Pirates 2-2 Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Orland Stadium when goals from Waseem Isaacs and Judas Mosemaedi cancelled out goals from Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule.

Golden Arrows 2-1 Maritzburg United

Golden Arrows opened their campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory over KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United through goals from Siboniso Conco and Siphamandla Sabelo at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban.

Sekhukhune United 0-1 Chippa United

Sekhukhune United's debut in the DStv Premiership got off to a rocky start after they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chippa United thanks to a solitary goal from Veluyeke Zulu at the Makhulong Stadium.

Baroka FC 2-0 Marumo Gallants FC

Goals from Manuel Kambala and Evidence Makgopa handed Baroka FC an opening win in the league after they defeated new boys Marumo Gallants 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Cape Town City FC 0-0 SuperSport United

Cape Town City and SuperSport United settled for a point each after playing out to a dull goalless draw at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Sunday, 22 August 2021:

Swallows FC 1-0 Royal AM

A late goal from Mbulelo Wambi inspired Swallows FC to a narrow 1-0 victory over Royal AM in their league opener at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

TS Galaxy 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs opened their DStv Premiership campaign with a goalless draw away to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.