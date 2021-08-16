PSL confirm MTN8 semi-final fixtures

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced the semi-final fixtures for the MTN8 competition following the conclusion of the quarter-finals over the weekend.

Golden Arrows were the first team to book their place in the last four after they defeated SuperSport United 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Swallows FC were the next team to secure their place in the next round after they eliminated holders Orlando Pirates 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium thanks to a brace from Ruzaigh Gamildien on the same day.

On Sunday afternoon, Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs on penalties following a 2-2 draw in their quarter-final fixture at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Cape Town City were the last team to secure their place in the last four after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium later that evening.

The PSL have since confirmed that Golden Arrows will take on Mamelodi Sundowns, while Swallows FC will take on Cape Town City in the semi-finals, with the dates and venues to be confirmed in the due course of time.

Here is the MTN8 semi-final fixtures:

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Swallows vs Cape Town City