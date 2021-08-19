PSL confirm MTN8 semi-final dates, venues, KO times

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the MTN8 semi-final first leg and second leg fixtures.

The semi-final first leg matches will be played on the weekend of 28 and 29 August 2021 with the return legs taking place a month later.

Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns will get the first leg action underway on Saturday, 28 August 2021 when they clash at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. On Sunday, 29 August 2021, Cape Town City will welcome Swallows FC to Athlone Stadium in their first leg encounter. Both fixtures will kick-off at 15h00.

The second leg fixtures will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, 28 and 29 September 2021.

On Tuesday evening (28 September 2021), 2016 finalists Mamelodi Sundowns will host 2009 champions Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is at 18h00.

The following evening on 29 September 2021, debutants Swallows FC will have home ground advantage at Dobsonville Stadium when they come up against 2018 champions Cape Town City. Kick-off is scheduled for 18h00.

MTN8 – Semi-final 1st leg fixtures:

Saturday, 28 August 2021

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium - 3pm

Sunday, 29 August 2021

Cape Town City vs Swallows FC - Athlone Stadium - 3pm

MTN8 – Semi-final 2nd leg fixtures:

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows - Lucas Moripe Stadium - 6pm

Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Swallows FC vs Cape Town City - Dobsonville Stadium - 6pm