PSL confirm dates, venue, times for MTN8 quarter-finals

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the upcoming MTN8 quarter-final fixtures.

All four MTN8 quarter-final fixtures has been scheduled to take place over the weekend of 14 and 15 August 2021.

Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport United will square off at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal, with kick off set for 3pm.

Later the same day, Defending champions Orlando Pirates will begin their title defence when they host Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with kick off scheduled for 6pm.

Mamelodi Sundowns will kick start the quarter-final fixtures on Sunday when they welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, with kick off at 3pm.

Round off the quarter-final fixture will see AmaZulu FC welcome Cape Town City to the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 6pm.

Here is the full fixture details for the MTN8 quarter-finals:

Saturday 14 August

Golden Arrows vs SuperSport (Princess Magogo Stadium) - 3pm

Orlando Pirates vs Swallows (Orlando Stadium) - 6pm

Sunday 15 August

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs (Lucas Moripe Stadium) - 3pm

AmaZulu vs Cape Town City (Moses Mabhida Stadium) - 6pm