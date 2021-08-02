PSL announce fixtures for 2021-22 DStv Premiership season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced the DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures for the 2021-22 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu FC, the two sides that occupied the top two spots in the previous season, will kick-off proceedings in the DStv Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, 20 August 2021.

There will be a total of five DStv Premiership matches on Saturday and two more on Sunday to complete the first weekend block. The fixtures are scheduled to kick-off at 15h00 and 17h00.

The GladAfrica Championship new season will get underway on Saturday, 21 August 2021 at 15h00. Headlining the opening fixtures will be the Limpopo derby between Black Leopards and Polokwane City at Thohoyandou Stadium as well as the Tshwane derby which will see JDR Stars hosting University of Pretoria at Giant Stadium.

Newcomers, Hungry Lions and Platinum City Rovers, will both make their GladAfrica Championship debuts in the opening weekend when they come up against Uthongathi FC and Free State Stars respectively.

The 2021/22 edition of the MTN8 will commence on the weekend of 14 and 15 August 2021. The MTN8 fixture details will be confirmed in due course.

