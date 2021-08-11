Potter responses to Percy Tau exit rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has explained Percy Tau's absence from their defeat to Getafe over the weekend, citing personal reasons for his omission.

The 27-year-old played a starring role in their 3-1 victory over Luton Town and managed to get his name on the scoresheet at Kenilworth Road last Saturday.

Tau was not among Potter's 23-man squad that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spanish side Getafe in their last pre-season game at the Amex, which prompted further speculation that Tau is ready to exit the club having been heavily been linked with a move to reunited with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.

However, Potter has since responded to Tau's exit rumours by stating that the Bafana Bafana star was left out of the squad due to "personal reasons".

"He was out for personal reasons. We will see how the weekend goes and go from there on Tuesday," Potter told the Brighton & Hove Independent.

Over the course of his career, Tau has made 187 appearances, scored 45 goals and assisted a further 50 while playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, Brighton & Hove Albion, Royale Union Saint Gilloise, Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderlecht.