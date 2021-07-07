Pitso without six players for Caf Champions League final

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he'll be without the services of six players for the Caf Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Red Eagles recently secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League last Sunday but they will have two more games to prepare them for the final when they face Al Mokawloon before taking on Misr Lel Makkasa SC, respectively.

However, Ahly will be without Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ahmed Ramadan Beckham, Akram Tawfik, Nasser Maher, Taher Mohamed and Salah Mohsen, who will be representing Egypt at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Mosimane admits that the absence of the players will be felt, especially going up against the Soweto giants in the final.

“We are expecting a very difficult time after the CAF Champions League final," Mosimane told his club's official website.

"We will miss six players who will participate in the Olympics. It is not easy to deal with the absence of six players in that stage of the season.”

Al Ahly will do battle with Kaizer Chiefs for the Caf Champions League crown when the two sides square off at Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on 17 July.