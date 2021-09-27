Pitso: We're human beings, we feel the pressure and stress

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane insists that his players have to take the pressure and stress that comes with being a professional footballer and playing for a club of Ahly's calibre.

The Red Eagles returned to winning ways after they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over ENPPI in the Egyptian Cup round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium thanks to a goal from Salah Mohsen.

Ahly have now advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition where they will go head to head with Pyramids FC for a place in the semi-finals.

Mosimane is delighted that his side claimed the win and put in a dominant performance but he insists that his players need more time to rest and recover, especially with their congested fixture schedule.

“It was the same like the Super Cup game against Tala’ae El Gaish. The only difference was that we scored a goal tonight. The opponent did not come to us, We dominated and made chances. The difference tonight is that out of four chances, we scored a goal. Last week in the more important game against El Gaish, we missed a lot,” Mosimane told his club's official website.

“You have to understand that the players feel the pressure, they feel the stress. We also feel the pressure and the stress. We are human beings, but we have to do the job.

“We have a lot of new players, and also many players who came back from loan. You can see they are not really adapted to the way we play and the way we press. Also, they are not fully fit and cannot finish the matches.

“I am happy with Hamdy (Ahmed Abdelkader). Luis is gaining confidence. I know him, and once he gets the confidence, he will add more value to the team.

“We are professionals. We have to take the pressure and stress. We have to win and then everything becomes good.

“The players are not resting. I have answered this question before and I have told you that it is going to affect the national team. Hussein El Shahat and Taher are out. Is this the same Sherif and Afsha that we know? No, they are not the same, because the load is too heavy. We need a football program. If there is no off-season, we will struggle," he concluded.