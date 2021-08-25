Pitso: We'll turn the page and come back stronger

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane insists that his side will "turn the page and come back stronger" following their thrilling draw against El Gouna on Tuesday evening.

The Red Eagles' chances of retaining their title took a major hit after they played out to a 3-3 draw against El Gouna at Khaled Bichara Stadium.

Goals from Mohamed El Naguib, Mohamed El Shabrawy and Omar El Said cancelled out goals from Ali Maaloul, Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Sherif as both teams settled for a point in their penultimate Egyptian Premier League fixture.

After the result, Mosimane's side will finish the campaign in second place surrendering their league title to new champions Zamalek.

“Al Ahly is a great team. We will turn the page and come back stronger,” Mosimane told his club's official website.

“We suffered a lot from fatigue during the previous period as we kept playing for 10 consecutive months. We won the bronze medal of the FIFA Club World Cup, the CAF Super Cup title, and two CAF Champions League titles. We are human beings and it is normal to suffer from fatigue.

“We conceded many goals during our last games, especially while implementing a man-marking system. However, despite committing these mistakes, we put on good performances and achieved great results.

“We accomplished many achievements in the last 10 months. We might have lost the Egyptian Premier League title, but we managed to achieve great things during the previous period.

“We are the biggest supporter of the Egypt national teams. Our players joined the Egypt National team in different competitions, with the most recent one being the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Finally, we have many upcoming challenges. We still have the Egyptian Cup, the CAF Super Cup, and the Egyptian Super Cup and we will fight to win them.”