Pitso: We need to win our remaining matches

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane insists that his side need to win their remaining games in the Egyptian Premier League to have a chance of retaining their title.

The Red Eagles returned to winning ways after they secured a 2-0 victory over ENPPI at the Al Ahly We Al Salam Stadium on Saturday.

Walter Bwalya opened the scoring for Ahly in the opening minutes of the game before a super strike from Mohamed Magdy Afsha saw the defending champions walk away with all three points.

Ahly remain in second place with 68 points from 30 games and current trial log leaders Zamalek by two points with four games remaining in the league.

“We need to win our remaining matches. That is what we need to focus on. We are fighting for the title and we know the pressure that we have,” Mosimane told his club’s official website.

“We cannot worry about what we cannot control. What we can control are our last four games.

“We do not have a fresh team and we know why we are in this situation but I prefer to be in this situation rather than having a fresh team without winning any titles. I am trying to refresh the team.

“Sherif is injured because of overloading and because he has been playing too many games.

“I always try to decrease the load on the players and that is why I gave Saad Samir and Mahmoud Wahid the chance to play tonight. We are trying to save our players as much as we can.”