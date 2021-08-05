Pitso: We need to be more relaxed

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane felt his side should've been more relaxed under pressure during their 2-1 victory over Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday.

The Red Eagles managed to walk away with all three points at the Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium thanks to two goals from Kahraba and Mohamed Sherif.

The win sees Ahly climb to the top of the league standings level on 61 points with second place Zamalek after 27 games played so far this season.

Despite serval players absent from the squad, Mosimane was delighted to see his side achieve their objective against Wadi Degla.

“We don’t have to sound intelligent and say we changed things in half-time. We did exactly the same thing as the first half, however, the difference is that we decided to score goals. In the first half, we missed several chances," Mosimane told his club's official website.

“Wadi Degla is a very good team. They create problems for you when they attack. They are very aggressive in attack and they are fearless. You have to make sure to close the spaces. However, to be honest, they were very open in the back.

“I told my team in half-time is that we have to take the opportunities that we create. What wasn’t good is that we still were playing under pressure after scoring the second goal. That is my role as a coach. We need to be more relaxed."