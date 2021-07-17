Pitso: We have the confidence to win the match

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is confident his side can beat Kaizer Chiefs to make history by claiming their 10th Caf Champions League title.

The Red Eagles are set to face Amakhosi in the final of the continental competition when they square off at the Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday evening.

However, Mosimane is relishing the chance to guide his side to a record 10th Champions League title, with his eyes set on winning the Caf Super Cup as well.

“It’s an opportunity for Al Ahly to win the tenth title and make history,” Mosimane told his club's official website.

“It’s a big honor to be here, not many teams make it to the final. It was never easy to make it to the final. Yes, we respect the opponent but we have the confidence to win the match, why not?

“It’s not about fear. It’s about the reality and the respect we have to give to the opponent. They played good football in their own way and that helped them go through Wydad and Simba. Those are not small teams.

“They are very strong on counter-attacks, set pieces, crosses and they have a lot of intelligent players.

“We will go to the final in the same way which helped us win last year. The same way that helped us reach the final this year and the same way which helped us win the CAF Super Cup. That’s the only way we know.

“I should not be worried about how Kaizer Chiefs will play, I should be aware of how they will play.

“There is no coach who comes to Al Ahly and stays in the comfort zone. If you don’t want pressure don’t come here. Coaches must live and strive under pressure. Football is about pressure and that is our lives as coaches."