Pitso: Title race is not over yet

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane believes the title race is not over yet, despite the defending champions dropping point against Ismaily SC in Alexandria on Wednesday night.

The Red Eagles were forced to settle for a point against Ismaily after playing out to a 1-1 draw after Mohamed Sherif's opener was cancelled out by Fakhereedine Ben Youssef equalized in the second half.

The statement means Ahly have dropped down to second place in the Egyptian Premier League standings with 65 points, two points behind leaders Zamalek.

Speaking to the media at a press conference, Mosimane reflected on dropping points while addressing the team’s chances of winning the league title.

“It’s not over yet. We have to focus and believe," Mosimane told his cub's official website.

“I had to make changes during the game to score goals. Therefore, I changed a winger with a central midfielder.

"We lost two points and we know it’s difficult, but football doesn’t work like that.”

Mosimane's side will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome ENPPI SC to the Al Salam Stadium in their next Egyptian Premier League encounter on Saturday.