Pitso reportedly rejects 'exaggerated' fine from Al Ahly president

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has rejected the R281 000 fine from the club’s president Mahmoud El Khatib which was given following their Egyptian Super Cup loss, according to reports.

Mosimane’s chargers suffered a shock loss on penalties in the Egyptian Super Cup, which displeased the club’s president so much that he decided to slap Mosimane, his technical team and his players with a 300k (±R281k) fine for their display against Tala’ ea El Gaish.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has enjoyed a successful start to life in Egypt which was followed up by winning this seasons Caf Champions League but missing out on the Egyptian Premier League title and now the Super Cup, Mosimane job doesn’t appear so secure.

Now, according to Moroccan website Mfmsport, the 56-year-old has rejected what he sees as ‘an exaggerated’ punishment and has reportedly told the President of his decision adding to tensions at the club.

Mosimane or the club are yet to comment on the matter.