Pitso reflects on Al Ahly’s win over Aswan

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has commented on his sides comfortable 3-1 victory over Aswan SC in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Red Eagles walked away with all three points at Petrosport Stadium thanks to three goals from Kahraba, Mohamed Sherif, and Walter Bwalya.

Mosimane's side remains second in the league standings with 58 points from 26 games and currently trail log leaders Zamalek by three points with a game in hand over their rivals.

“When teams play against us, they sit back and go on counter-attacks. That was very frustrating for us. Today, Aswan went to attack in the final minutes and were vulnerable in the back and we managed to make use of that," Mosimane told his club's official website.

“We were able to score the first goal and control the game. Afterward, we managed to add the second goal, and the opponent pushed on. We can’t be unhappy as we were able to score three goals.

“Walter has been scoring in the last minutes and I hope that scoring will boost his confidence. Kahraba also has been in a good form after playing the last couple of games. Moreover, Hussein also contributed to the goals today with two assists.”

Al Ahly will next welcome Wadi Degla to the Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium when the two sides square off in their next Egyptian Premier League clash on Tuesday, 3 August.