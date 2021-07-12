Pitso: Our goal is to win the CCL title for the second straight season

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane spoke about the importance of his side's victory over Misr Lel Makkasa leading up to the Caf Champions League final.

The Red Eagles closed the gap at the top of the Egyptian Premier League standings to 10 points following their 4-1 victory over Misr Lel Makkasa on Sunday.

Ahly will now turn their focus to the Caf Champions League when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the final at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 17 July.

Mosimane will be hoping his side can clinch the Champions League title for the second consecutive season after beat Zamalek 2-1 in the final at Cairo International Stadium in November last year.

“We had many chances in the game. It was not our perfect game and I know that we can do better but I was happy with the principles of our attack," Mosimane told his club's official website.

“It was important to win tonight before heading to Morocco for the Caf Champions League final. Our goal is to win the CAF Champions League title for the second straight season.

"Mohamed Sherif had a good game and all the credit goes to him. I am also happy with Mohamed Hany’s return to the team. We try to give playing time to all our players but I can only use 10 outfield players and a goalkeeper."