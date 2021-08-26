Pitso Mosimane signs former Sundowns winger

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side have officially completed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Luis Miquissone from Tanzanian outfit Simba SC.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Ahly for several months after his impressive performance in the Caf Champions League with Simba.

Mosimane is no stranger to Miquissone, having coached the Mozambique international during his stint at Sundowns.

The Mozambique international joined Sundowns back in January 2018 but was subsequently loaned out to the likes of Chippa United, Royal Eagles FC, and UD Songo, before joining Simba on a permanent basis in January 2020.

Miquissone now becomes the first-ever Mozambican to play for the Red Eagles after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the club.

"Amir Tawfik, head of the club’s transfers department, announced the signing of Luis Miquissone, Mozambiquan winger, to Al Ahly," the club confirmed.