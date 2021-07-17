Pitso Mosimane announces starting XI for Chiefs clash

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his starting line up for their upcoming Caf Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday evening.

The Red Eagles are aiming to clinch their 10th Champions League title, while Amakhosi are hoping to make history by securing their first continental title.

Mosimane side will go head-to-head with the Soweto giants when the two sides square off in the final at Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday evening, with kick-off set for 9pm.

Here is how Pitso Mosimane has set up his squad for the game:

Mohamed El Shenawy, Badr Benoun, Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, Ali Maaloul, Amr El Soulia, Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Hussein El Shahat, Taher Mohamed Taher, Mohamed Sherif.