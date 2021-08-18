Pitso left disappointed after Al Ahly drop points

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane was left disappointed after dropping points against Talae'a El Gaish in their Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The Red Eagles chances of retaining their league title took a major hit after they were forced to settle for a goalless draw at the Army Stadium in Suez.

The draw sees Ahly remain in second place with 69 points after 31 games, trailing log leaders Zamalek by four points with three games remaining until the end of the current campaign.

Mosimane has since reacted to the stalemate and felt his side should've won the game if Yasser's goal was given.

“I am very disappointed with the result but I am not disappointed with the effort that the players put in. We wanted to win and we tried from the first minute to score but we failed to find the net," Mosimane told his club's official website.

“To be honest, we cannot talk much about the tactics in this game. I think El Gaish’s goalkeeper was very good tonight and many of our crosses were easy for him.

“As I said before I do not speak about any referee. He is an experienced referee. Maybe he could not see from where he is (Yasser’s goal). He relied on his linesman and another three VAR referees to make his decision.

"They all made a decision so we have nothing to do. It is very painful when situations like this happen because it takes effort and emotions from everybody.”