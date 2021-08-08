Pitso: It wasn't even one of our best games

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane felt his side didn't give their best performance, despite claiming a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ceramica Celopatra on Saturday evening.

Two penalties from Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Sherif, an own goal and a goal from Afsha saw the Red Eagles walked away with all three points in their Egyptian Premier League clash against Ceramica.

The win sees Ahly extend their winning run to four-game and moved them back to the top of the league standings level on 64 points with second place Zamalek after 28 matches.

“I am happy with the result and not that happy with the performance but what matters most now is the results,” Mosimane told his club's official website.

“There are a lot of positives tonight. We scored four goals and we managed to give other players the chance to play because of the overload. But it was not even one of our best games.

“We missed several chances, but you have to focus on the positives.

“What is important in football is to find solutions. Any match will always give you a question mark on your team. You can ask all the big coaches.

“Last time Ali gave the penalty to Badr (Benoun) and he scored. It is better to have players who give another player the penalty than for them to fight for the penalties.”