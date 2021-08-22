Pitso: It was an open game against Al Masry

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane was delighted to see his side return to winning ways after claiming a comfortable victory over Al Masry in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Red Eagles managed to secure a crucial 4-2 victory over Al Masry at Alexandria Stadium on Friday in Matchday 32 of the Egyptian Premier League.

The defending champions snatched all three points from Al Masry through goals from Salah Mohsen, Taher Mohamed Taher, Hussein El Sahahat, and Mahmoud Kahraba, respectively.

The win sees Ahly remain in second place in the league standings with 72 points after 32 games, four points behind log leaders Zamalek with two games left in the season.

“We expected this kind of game against Al Masry, and we managed to secure a 4-2 win,” Mosimane told his club's official website.

“Al Masry is a good team. They can attack and they want to show that they can score against Al Ahly. I told my players at half-time that they will go for more.

“We have never ever spoken about any team. I only focus on Al Ahly.

“It was an open game against Al Masry. We do not have to risk Mohamed Sherif and have him go out for a long time, while Badr Benoun has just come back from COVID-19.”