Pitso: I promise that next year we’ll be a much better team

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane insists his side will come back fighting and a “much better team” after losing out on the Egyptian Premier League title to champions Zamalek.

The Red Eagles managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Aswan in their final league fixture at the Al Ahly We Al Salaam Stadium over the weekend.

Ahly were unable to retain their title and finished the campaign in second place behind eventual winners Zamalek.

However, Mosimane admits that the fans were left down after they failed to win the title but has vowed to come back strong next season

“Al Ahly fans have given us the power. I heard that they are sad for losing the league, but sometimes in life you need to come back to keep fighting,” Mosimane told his club’s official website.

“I want to thank them for their support and I promise them that next year we will be a much better team.

“When I look back, I can say that I have made a lot of mistakes, but that happened because I was a little bit unaware of things at the time.

“I came here and I did not understand the Egyptian Premier League and the cultures of my players. I did not understand many things, but then I realized that it is more than football.

“When there is a problem, I question myself is there a problem or not. There was a problem after conceding many goals this season. However, if we looked to the goals, they were mostly scored in the last minutes of the game due to players losing their concentration and being tired.

“We could have done better, but when you play 19 games in 53 days and play a game every three days, while our oppositions rested for a month, you must be exhausted. Also, we had six players in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Some people say that the CAF Champions League is easier than the Egyptian league, so for those who are saying so; why you did you not win it? And when was the last time you won it?

“My players are tired, and that is why we rested today our players who play for their national team. They will have four days to rest before joining their national teams.

“Finally, somebody posted six pictures on the social media and I saw myself in those pictures holding the trophies. I understand the spirit of Al Ahly, as you must win everything.”