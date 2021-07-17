Pitso guides Al Ahly past Chiefs to clinch CCL title

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side successfully defended their Caf Champions League title after beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the final at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Saturday night.

Amakhosi got off to a great start and dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges of the game, while Ahly sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Chiefs produced the first real chance after 16 minutes but Samir Nurkovic saw his curling effort saved by Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy, who was well positioned to deal with his effort from distance.

The Egyptians had a chance of their own in the 21st minute but Hussein El Shahat blazed his effort high and wide of the target.

Amr El Solia had a chance to break the deadlock and hand Ahly the lead just after the half hour mark but the midfielder could not keep his shot on target and dragged it wide of goal.

Chiefs were then reduced to 10-men in stoppage time when Happy Mashiane was first shown a yellow card for a harsh challenge on Akram Tawfik but after a VAR check, Mashiane's yellow card was changed to a red card as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

Stuart Baxter opted to bring on fresh leg at the restart as Khama Billiat came on to replace Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Ahly managed to break the deadlock in the 51st minute when Mohamed Sherif was played through on goal before showing his composure to slot the ball past Daniel Akpeyi.

After going a goal down, Baxter made another substitution seven minutes later as Njabulo Blom was taken off and replaced by Anthony Agay.

The Egyptians then doubled their lead in the 63rd minute after Mohamed Magdy Afsha found the back of the net with a thunderous finish from the edge of the box.

Pitso Mosimane made his first change minutes later after he brought on Aliou Dieng to take the place of Taher Mohamed Taher.

Daniel Cardoso had a chance to pull a goal back in the 68th minute but could not keep his volley down as it sailed over the target.

The Red Eagles managed to grab their third goal in the 74th minute when Amr El Solia found the top corner with an excellent finish from just inside the box to make it 3-0.

Amakhosi responded by bringing on more of an attacking presence as Willard Katsande was taken off and replaced by Philani Zulu two minutes later.

Ahly were not sitting back as they went in search of more goals in the closing stages of the game but couldn't break down the Chiefs defence as they held on for the win to secure the Caf Champions League title.