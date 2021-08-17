Pitso announces Al Ahly squad for Tala'ea El Gaish's clash

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his 22-man squad for their upcoming Egyptian Premier League clash against Tala’ea El Gaish at the Army Stadium on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles will go into this encounter off the back of a 2-0 win over ENPPI at the Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium over the weekend.

Ahly will now be aiming for back-to-back wins as they look to snatch all three points away from Tala’ea El Gaish in this much-win encounter.

Mosimane's side currently occupy second place in the league standings with 68 points from 30 games and are two points behind log leaders Zamalek with four games remaining in the season.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's 22-man squad:

Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Hamza Alaa, Mahmoud Wahid, Ahmed Ramadan Beckham, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul, Mahmoud Kahraba, Hamdy Fathy, Hussien El Shahat, Ahmed Nabil Koka, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Salah Mohsen, Akram Tawfik, Walter Bwalya, Taher Mohamed Taher, Junior Ajayi, Marwan Mohsen.