Pitso announces 21-man Al Ahly squad for Ismaily clash

Pitso Mosimane has announced his 21-man squad to take on Ismaily SC in the next Egyptian Premier League encounter at the Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Red Eagles will go into this encounter on a four-game winning run following their recent 4-0 thrashing of Ceramica Celopatra on last Saturday.

Mosimane will now be hoping to stretch their lead at the top of the table over second-placed Zamalek, who currently sit on 64 points with Ahly after 28 games played.

Here is a look at Pitso Mosimane's 21-man squad in full:

Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Akram Tawfik, Ayman Ashraf, Ramy Rabia, Mahmoud Wahid, Ali Maaloul, Aliou Dieng, Amr El Soulia, Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Mahmoud Kahraba, Taher Mohamed Taher, Hussien El Shahat, Walter Bwalya, Junior Ajayi, Mohamed Sherif, Salah Mohsen.