Pitso announce Ahly squad for CCL final

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his 28-man squad for their Caf Champions League final clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Red Eagles arrived at the Cairo International Airport on Tuesday and immediately travelled to Morocco.

The reigning champions are set to face Amakhosi in the much-anticipated final at the Mohamed V Stadium on Saturday evening.

Mosimane will head into the encounter high in confidence after securing a comfortable 4-1 victory over Misr Lel Makkasa this past Sunday.

Ahly are currently on a 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions with their last defeat coming against Ghazi El-Mahalla in the Egyptian Premier League on 3 May.

Here is Pitso Mosimane’s 28-man squad for the final:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier

Defenders: Mahmoud Wahid, Mahmoud Metwally, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Badr Benoun, Saad Samir, Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Hany

Midfielders: Hamdy Fathy, Aliou Dieng, Amr El Soulia, Magdy Afsha, Karim Nedved, Mohamed Mahmoud, Akram Tawfik, Walid Soliman, Taher Mohamed Taher

Forwards: Hussien El Shahat, Mahmoud Kahraba, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Salah Mohsen, Walter Bwalya, Junior Ajayi