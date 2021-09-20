Pirates vs Sundowns headline matchday 5 round of fixtures
Orlando Pirates are set to welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Orlando Stadium when the two sides square off in the DStv Premiership matchday 5 over the weekend.
Swallows FC and Cape Town City will both be hoping to return to winning ways when they meet at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday after both teams suffered a 3-0 defeat to SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC in their previous matches.
Pirates against Sundowns will be the headline clash on Saturday when the defending champions travel to the Orlando Stadium, while SuperSport will be looking to close the gap on the Brazilians when they play host to Maritzburg United.
On the same day, Baroka FC will take on AmaZulu Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, Sekhukhune United do battle with Golden Arrows at Ellis Park, while Chippa United travel to Stellenbosch FC for their clash at the Danie Craven Stadium.
On Sunday, TS Galaxy will want to return to winning ways when they play a confident Royal AM side at the Chatsworth Stadium before Kaizer Chiefs go head-to-head against Marumo Gallants FC in the final fixture of matchday 5.
Friday, 24 September 2021
Swallows FC vs Cape Town City - 5pm
Saturday, 25 Sep 2021
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns - 3pm
AmaZulu vs Baroka FC - 3pm
Sekhukhune United vs Golden Arrows - 3pm
Stellenbosch FC VS Chippa United - 5pm
SuperSport United vs Maritzburg United - 5pm
Sunday, 26 September 2021
TS Galaxy vs Royal AM - 3pm
Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants FC - 5pm
