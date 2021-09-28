Pirates star Lepasa slams retirement reports as fake news

Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa has revealed that his rehab is going great and that he is nearing a return to action as the striker took to social media to rubbish reports over his potential retirement.

At only 24-years-old Lepasa has endured a tough couple of years where injuries have curtailed his successful spells on the pitch.

The forward has been on the sidelines since getting injured in a clash against Chippa United in a league clash last December.

Having been on the side lines for over nine months question marks where begging to appear around his future. This was further compounded when a statement in Lepasa’s name was released last week.

“It is a very sad end of my career to announce my retirement. I never expected such and it hurts me that I’m forced to, even if I don’t want to, but I won’t force things, it will take some while for me to recover and to be honest it won’t be now. It will take time for me to heal. But I enjoyed every moment with the Buccaneers and the PSL teams. I wanted to see myself playing for bigger teams, especially in international leagues but unfortunately my journey ends here. I wish nothing but the best to my team,” read the statement.

Lepasa, however, has taken to Twitter to slam the statement which was made by an imposter adding that his rehab is going well and asking people not to be duped by fake news.

“This post has been going around and it’s fake news. Rehab has been great, there’s no need to rush though, and it’s almost done. We’ve come so far, and I can’t wait to be back. Please stop spreading fake news and playing with our lives, worse on TV. Disappointing!” the striker tweeted.