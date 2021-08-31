Pirates move is the perfect opportunity for me - new Bucs defender Ndah

New Orlando Pirates signing Olisa Ndah believes he is at the stage of his career where he needs to test himself and signing for the Soweto giants is the perfect opportunity to do that.

The 23-year-old central defender joined the Sea Robbers on a three-year deal last week following a successful trial at the club.

Ndah caught their attention after helping his former club Akwa win their first Nigerian Professional Football League title in May and has thanked the Pirates hierarchy for believing in him.

“Thank you to Dr Khoza and the Orlando Pirates technical team for believing in me. I will do my utmost to repay your faith in me,” he said in a statement.

“I am at a stage of my career where I really want to test myself and I think this is the perfect opportunity for me and I have taken this challenge upon myself.”

The defender also paid tribute to his former team Akwa. “I would also like to express my gratitude to the owners and management of Akwa United for allowing me to join the club,” he said.

“From the management and technical staff to the supporters, everyone at Akwa United has made such a big impact on my career. I have developed as a person and a footballer during my time at the club. I’m honoured to have made my debut for the U23 national team and received a maiden Super Eagles call-up as an Akwa United player.

“We’ve shared so many special moments, including a first Nigerian Professional Football league title for the club. I can’t wait to get going and look forward to giving my 100% at every given opportunity.”

The defender has been capped twice by the Nigerian national side and will look to take his career to the next level but will face competition for a place from Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Kwanda Mngonyama.

He is thought to be available for selection when Pirates return to action after the international break on 11 September, when they host Swallows at Orlando Stadium.