Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari charged by police

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has been suspended by the club after being charged by police on Monday.

The Soweto giants have also revealed that the 30-year-old midfielder will remain suspended, pending an investigation.

However, Pirates have not disclosed with the former Bidvest Wits attacker has been charged with.

The Buccaneers have since released the following statement on the matter, which reads:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Motshwari after being charged by police this morning. Mr Motshwari will remain suspended, pending an investigation."

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."