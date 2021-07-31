Pirates linked with move for rising star Makgopa

Orlando Pirates are eyeing up a move for Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa, according to reports.

The 21-year-old striker shot to prominence after a successful 2020/21 campaign with Baroka which was followed up by big performances for the national team across the Cosafa Cup and Olympic games.

Pirates, along with Mamelodi Sundowns and an unnamed Greek club have reportedly show interest in the striker ahead of the Olympic games. However, according to a report by KickOff.com, the Sea Robbers are planning to bring in the striker before the window slams shut.

Makgopa will add firepower upfront for Pirates heading into the campaign with both Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa set to miss the Carling Black Label Cup Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs, which is to be staged behind closed doors at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

This leaves only Gabadihno Mhango as the recognised striker remaining in their squad with the likes of Monnapule Saleng and Zambian midfielder Austin Muwowo having left the club on loan to join Swallows FC for the season.

Makgopa looks set to depart from Baroka but will Pirates be able to win the race for his signature.