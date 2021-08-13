Pirates, Gallants discover Caf Confed Cup opponents

Orlando Pirates and debutants Marumo Gallants have learnt who they will face in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary rounds after the draw took place on Friday.

Pirates were defeated by Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals of last years edition of the competition and will be hoping to go deeper in the competition this time round.

Gallants, on the other hand, will be making their debut in the competition after their triumph in last year’s Nedbank Cup and will face Equatoguinean outfit Futuro Kings in the first round.

Pirates, who secured a third-place finish on the final day of last season, will enter the tournament in the second preliminary round after being exempt from the first due their ranking and will face either Bumamuru FC and Diables Noirs in the next round of the competition.