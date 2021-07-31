Pirates confirm Muwowo, Chabalala departures while Swallows unveil Saleng

Orlando Pirates have announced the departures of winger Austin Muwowo and defender Justice Chabalala, who departed on season-long loans to Swallows FC and Chippa United respectively.

Monnapule Saleng, Goodman Mosele, Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama were all unveiled as new signings at Mayfair three weeks ago as Pirates look to fine tune their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Pirates, however, have since loaned out winger Monnapule Saleng to Swallows FC, shortly after he signed from Free State Stars, with the Dube Birds confirming the move on Friday.

29-year-old Chabalala has struggled to force his way into the side following loan moves over the past two seasons to Bloemfontein Celtic and will now return to the club he played for on loan in the 16/17 season in the Chilli Boys.

Muwowo, on the other hand, signed for Pirates in 2019 but has failed to make his mark only featuring in 9 games across all competition over two seasons. The 24-year-old Zambian will be hoping to kick-start his career at the Dube Birds.

The club confirmed the departures in a statement on their website which read:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Moroka Swallows for the services of Austin Muwowo on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The Zambian international who spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers will be joined by new signing Monnapule Saleng who will gain valuable first-team experience with the Dube Birds in the upcoming campaign.

Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of defender Justice Chabalala who moves to Chippa United for the remainder of the season,” the statement concluded.