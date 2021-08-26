Pirates announce two new signings

Orlando Pirates have officially announced the signing of Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah and Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah.

Ndah joins the Buccaneers from Akwa United, where he played a crucial role in helping the club lift their maiden Nigerian Premier League title last season.

Peprah, meanwhile, made a permanent move to the Soweto giants from Ghanian outfit King Faisal Football Club after he bagged 12 goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances for the club this past season.

Both Ndah and Perprah has since put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club.

Speaking about the signings, club administrator Floyd Mbele said: “We are proud to announce the signings of Olisa and Kwame. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United and King Faisal Football Club for the professional manner that they handled these transactions.”