Pirates announce signing of Makhubela from Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates have announced the singing of 27-year-old winger Ntsako Makhubela from Golden Arrows as they look to reinforce their frontline.

The Soweto giants often played with a false nine last season under the recently departed Josef Zinnbauer after injuries to their forwards left them short upfront.

Makhubela scored three goals and bagged two assists in 23 DStv Premiership games as he impressed with Arrows last season, catching the eye of the Sea Robbers.

The winger, however, will have to fight for a spot in the team as he will face competition from the likes of Vincent Pule, Thembinkhosi Lorch and Deon Hotto.

Pirates kick off their DStv Premiership campaign against Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Swallows FC in the MTN8 last weekend.