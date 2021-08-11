Petersen: I'm looking forward to the seasons ahead

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is looking forward to beginning the new campaign and is ready to fight for his position in the Amakhosi squad.

The 26-year-old joined Chiefs after parting ways with Bidvest Wits in October 2020 and has only featured once for Amakhosi during their victory over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup.

Petersen says he feels honoured to don the Amakhosi goalkeeper jersey, which was previously worn by club legends Brian Baloyi, William Shongwe, Botende Eshele, Itumeleng Khune and Gary Bailey as he looks to write his name in the club's history.

“As a footballer in South Africa, you want to play for one of the big teams. So when I received a call from my agent to say that Kaizer Chiefs is interested, it was a great feeling. It was amazing, it was good to know that I would be part of a brand like Kaizer Chiefs," Petersen told his club's official website.

"Coming here as a goalkeeper you know there’s a rich history of goalkeepers. Just being part of that is a huge honour for me. My family and everyone is excited for me, as they always are no matter where I go. For me, it is a huge privilege to be part of this team and I am looking forward to the seasons ahead."

Petersen is one of five goalkeepers alongside Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi and Karabo Molefe currently on the books at Chiefs but Petersen is ready to fight for his position in the squad.

“Having that camaraderie between the goalkeepers and seeing the way they work together and push one another. For me, it was an eye-opener. It is encouraging me to work hard. We saw in the Caf Champions League, with the changes that Chiefs had with the goalkeepers, they put one in and he performs. That is something that makes me smile,” he added.

“Because there is always me pushing someone else and someone pushing me, it will help. In the first training session, the guys made me feel at home and for me it has been a blast.”

Having previously faced Amakhosi during his time at Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits, Petersen has experience of what to expect when representing Chiefs and is relishing the chance to build a relationship with the club supporters.

“When I was playing at Ajax and we faced Kaizer Chiefs and you see the fans fill the stadium, to me that was evidence of a big club. Now, being part of this big family is really exciting times ahead."

"I know that at a club like this the supporters are a big part of the brand. I am looking forward to building relationships with the supporters and going out and representing them in a good manner,” Petersen concluded.