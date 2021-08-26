Percy Tau spotted at Al Ahly

Bafana Bafana and Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau has been spotted at Al Ahly, with a move to Pitso Mosimane's side imminent.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Egyptian giants, with Mosimane previously hinting that they want to the attacker to Cairo.

However, a video has since been leaked on Twitter by Kingfut.com, which shows the South African in the Red Eagle colours.

Watch the video here: