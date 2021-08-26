Percy Tau completes move to Al Ahly

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has officially completed his highly-anticipated move to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked to the Red Eagles in recent weeks with Mosimane previously hinting at bringing the forward to the Egyptian giants.

Tau has since put an end to speculation surrounding his future after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Red Eagles.

However, Tau's transfer will be formally concluded once the transfer window reopens in Egypt and is also subject to international clearance.

The 27-year-old South African international joined Albion in 2018 and had successful loan spells with three Belgian clubs – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht – before returning to the club in January.

Tau made six appearances for Albion, making his debut in the FA Cup tie against Newport County in January.

"Amir Tawfik, head of the club’s transfers department, announced that Percy Tau joined Al Ahly for four years coming from England’s Brighton & Hove Albion," Al Ahly confirmed.

Meanwhile, Brighton head coach Graham Potter had this to say about Tau's departure: “I have really enjoyed working with Percy. He is very professional and extremely popular with the rest of the squad, but at this stage of his career he wants to be playing regularly and we fully understand that.

“This move gives him the opportunity to do that and he is joining one of Africa’s top clubs. On behalf of everyone at the club I wish him well for the future.”