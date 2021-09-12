Orlando Pirates star Lorch ruled out for rest of year

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids has confirmed that star Thembinkosi Lorch will be out of action for the rest of the year due to an injury.

The Buccaneers secured their first win in the DStv Premiership this campaign following their narrow 1-0 victory over Soweto rivals Swallows FC through a goal from Tshegofatso Mabasa at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The win saw Pirates move up to second place in the league standings level on five points with top of the log Stellenbosch FC, while the Dube Birds are placed ninth on the log with four points.

However, Davids has since ruled Lorch out for the rest of the year after he sustained a shoulder injury, having last featured for Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup in August.

“We won’t see him for the rest of the year with a long-term injury,” Davids told the media on Saturday.

"We're in the process of trying to fix the team and most importantly in the performance, if we can continue to perform this way, [with] more fluidity in our attack, more shots at goal, more domination from start to finish," Davids added.

"We are able to do it for a certain period of time, the type of football, the type of dominance we want to have, that is what we're zooming out [of] and looking at the bigger picture of where we want to go."