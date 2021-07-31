Trending

Olympic football wrap: African nations Egypt, Ivory Coast knocked out

By

Richarlison of Brazil against Egypt
(Image credit: N/A)

The African representatives at Olympic men’s football have both been eliminated at the quarterfinal stages after Egypt lost 1-0 to Brazil and Spain beat Ivory Coast 5-2 AET.

Spain vs Ivory Coast

Egypt vs Brazil

Mexico vs South Korea

Japan vs New Zealand

