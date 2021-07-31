Olympic football wrap: African nations Egypt, Ivory Coast knocked out
By Dean Workman
The African representatives at Olympic men’s football have both been eliminated at the quarterfinal stages after Egypt lost 1-0 to Brazil and Spain beat Ivory Coast 5-2 AET.
Spain vs Ivory Coast
🇪🇸 Extra-time goals lift Spain into their first #OlympicFootball semi-final since 2000 👏#Tokyo2020 | #Olympics | #Football pic.twitter.com/RTTQsjkpEYJuly 31, 2021
Egypt vs Brazil
🇧🇷 Richarlison turns provider. Matheus Cunha puts the defending champions in the #OlympicFootball semi-finals 🙌#Olympics | #Football | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MSVIIyPqu3July 31, 2021
Mexico vs South Korea
💥 What a game!💚 And what a magnificent Mexico performance. 🔢 The #OlympicFootball semi-finals await El Tri.#Olympics | #Tokyo2020 | #Football pic.twitter.com/U2RotXFVRDJuly 31, 2021
Japan vs New Zealand
🇯🇵 Relief for the hosts as they squeeze through on penalties😮💨🇳🇿 But what a performance, and what a tournament, from this New Zealand team 👏#Olympics | #Tokyo2020 | #Football pic.twitter.com/lzn3UwcgbVJuly 31, 2021
🇲🇽 14-goal Mexico🇧🇷 @richarlison97 & the defending kings🇯🇵 The shutout specialist hosts🇪🇸 @Pedri & the possession masters💥 A heavyweight semi-final line-up is set!#OlympicFootball | #Olympics | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/qVdPsFeIQ4July 31, 2021
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.